Parly committee condemns alleged racism incident at Milnerton High School

According to reports, after the matter was reported to a teacher, the head of the school's disciplinary committee made the black pupil get on his knees and bow to the white pupil several times.

CAPE TOWN - A Parliamentary committee has called on the Western Cape Education Department to investigate the humiliation of a black pupil at Milnerton High School.

Last week's incident has sparked allegations of racism.

Chairperson of Parliament's Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts, and Culture - Elleck Nchabeleng - has condemned how the learner was forced to bow on his knees before a white pupil.

It's alleged the incident started with a fight over a bench during a break.

Apparently, the pupil was made to raise his hands up and down while on his knees.

The department's Bronagh Hammond said they were investigating.

"The matter has been reported to labour relations and an investigation is under way."

Recently, claims of a race-based fight emerged at school in Randfontein in Gauteng, and in 2020 Brackenfell High in Cape Town was at the centre of allegations of a privately organised whites-only matric farewell party.