Ombudsman probing attempted kidnapping in Hermanus after police refuse to act

CAPE TOWN - The Office of the Western Cape's Police Ombudsman is investigating an attempted child kidnapping in Hermanus after police allegedly refused to open a case.

The mother of the 10-month-old had reported the incident to Hermanus police last month.

However, the woman, visiting from Cape Town, said that she was turned away.

The mother, whose name is known only to Eyewitness News, said that she's not been able to leave the house or let her child out of her sight for more than two weeks now.

The family had travelled to the coastal town of Hermanus for a weekend away, but while at the Whale Coast Mall one Saturday afternoon, she found herself in a tug of war with an unknown woman.

"In that moment, I held him tight and when she pulled him, I pulled him back and I pushed her away. The police are not even doing anything. I was going to seek counselling but that means I have to leave my home and my child. It's not like I can tell my husband just watch him - it's not enough. They grabbed him while I was holding him," the mother said.

She feels that the trauma of the attempted kidnapping was made worse when Hermanus police later allegedly refused to open a case for further investigation.

Police claimed that her version of events was false and added that she left the station satisfied with the service, despite no official docket being opened.

The mother has since laid a complaint with the provincial police ombudsman.