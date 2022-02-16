Not responding to insults: Ramaphosa slams vitriolic attacks during Sona debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa was back on the podium on Wednesday after his State of the Nation Address last week, which has come under scrutiny over the past two days with many calling it uninspiring.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address was characterised by a lot of vitriolic attacks.

But he said some members did raise important points like dealing with state capture and the industrialisation of cannabis farming.

Ramaphosa responded to the various inputs made by MPs during this week’s debate.

He was back on the podium on Wednesday after his State of the Nation Address last week, which has come under scrutiny over the past two days with many calling it uninspiring.

Responding to the criticism and inputs from opposition MPs, Ramaphosa said a lot of it was not worth responding to.

"And we also heard a lot of attacks, there is no need to respond to the insults that were launched here."

But he has acknowledged some positive inputs from MPs like Julius Malema.

"I refer to the call by honourable Malema on the industraliasation of cannabis in a way that benefits local farmers in places like the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal."

Ramaphosa said fixing the economy was the most pressing challenge now, but the focus on the economy did not dimmish other areas of work.