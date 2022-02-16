Mpumalanga taxi crash claims 8 lives

Ten other passengers are receiving medical treatment for moderate and serios injuries in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight people believed to be school children have died in a taxi crash between Mayflower and Dundonald in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Traffic authorities say the vehicle overturned in the afternoon.

Ten other passengers are receiving medical treatment for moderate and serios injuries in hospital.

According to the community safety department, the pupils were being transported to their respective homes from school.