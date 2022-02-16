New Sadag guide key to having #RealConvos with teens for Suicide Prevention Week

'DEPRESSION HAD BEEN CREEPING UP'

Author of the book Waterboy, Glynis Horning and her husband Chris woke up one day almost two years ago and found their 25-year-old son Spencer dead in his bed.

Spencer suffered from major depression and general anxiety disorder and was put on medication.

“We had him on antidepressants but then he weaned himself off the antidepressants under his psychiatrist’s supervision. We knew there was a problem, but we thought he was on his way out of it and we didn’t realise the last few months, the depression had been creeping back up on to him and he was so determined not to go back on the medication,” Horning said.

She said that looking back at his teenage years, she tossed and turned about particular incidents that could have pre-empted his death.

“He was always a quiet-ish, private boy but he could be quite boisterous around his friends. He was outgoing, he was a hiker, he was a swimmer but there were odd things in terms of social anxiety. I know he was fine with his classmates but if he ever had to speak in front of a group of people, well, he couldn’t,” she said.

