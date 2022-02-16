Mapisa-Nqakula denies ATM's request for secret ballot vote in Ramaphosa motion

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she wouldn't be able to grant them their request when the vote of no confidence was yet to be considered.

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday turned down the African Transformation Movement (ATM)'s request to have the vote of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa via secret ballot.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she wouldn't be able to grant them their request when the vote of no confidence was yet to be considered.

ATM lost a bid in the Supreme Court of Appeal last year, which set aside another court verdict of former Speaker Thandi Modise's decision declining the party's motion to vote through a secret ballot.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she would request Parliament's schedule committee to hold the motion once due consultations had been finalised.

ATM said under Ramaphosa, the country had a dismal economic outlook and therefore he should be moved as the president of the country.