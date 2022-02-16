Man arrested in connection with murder of mom, child in Still Bay

Annemique Manho and her two-year-old daughter were found murdered on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A man's been arrested in connection with the murder of a mother and her daughter near Still Bay.

When Manho's husband arrived home on Monday, he and the couple's son couldn't gain access to their house.

The front door had been locked from the inside.

Their son managed to get in through a window and then unlocked the door.

The two then discovered Manho and their two-year-old daughter's bodies.

"Local police immediately activated the 72-hour mobilisation plan by mobilising all available resources, specialised units and experts to comb the scene for clues. Within hours, they apprehended the 32-year-old suspect," police spokesperson Malcolm Poje said.

Poje said that the suspect would appear in court soon.