Malema says 'Kill the Boer' song was never meant to be taken literally

EFF leader Julius Malema is on the stand at the Johannesburg High Court over a civil case brought by AfriForum relating to the struggle song - 'Dubul' ibhunu'.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that the “Kill the Boer” song was never meant to be taken literally.

Malema is on the stand at the Johannesburg High Court over a civil case brought by AfriForum relating to the struggle song, "Dubul' ibhunu”.

The lobby group wants the red berets to apologise publicly and pay for damages for chanting the anti-apartheid song on various occasions.

"Did you sing, 'Kill the Boer?'" Malema was asked.

"No, I think you have the wrong man. Even in the videos, they have presented before my Lord, not a single video shows me singing 'Kill the Boer,'" responded Malema.

Malema has denied singing the song in several videos put forward to the court by AfriFourm, including outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court in 2020 during the bail hearing of the men accused of murdering Free State farm manager, Brendin Horner.

Malema said that the song was taught to him as a young freedom fighter and was never meant to be taken literally.

"We understood that songs referred to the system of oppression, so anything that represents the system was referred to as Amabhunu," he said.

He has told the court that the words "boer" and "umlungu" are not exclusive to white people but rather represent ownership.

"They said to me 'hey, white man' even though you are black because whiteness represents ownership," Malema said.

But the lobby group maintains that Malema and member of Parliament, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, acted against the Constitution.