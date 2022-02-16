Kuli Roberts remembered as an honest and unapologetic spirit

The 49-year-old's close friends, family, and fans have gathered at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg to pay tribute to the radio and TV personality.

JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Nomakula "Kuli" Roberts has been remembered as an honest and unapologetic spirit.

The 49-year-old's close friends, family, and fans have gathered at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Wednesday to pay tribute to the radio and TV personality.

Her former colleague, Skhumba, has remembered her the best way he knew how, by telling jokes.

Her friends said she was loved and respected in the industry.

"All you had to say to Kuli is 'I like what you are wearing' and she would either give it to you on the spot or bring it the very next day."

Roberts passed away last week and the cause of her death has not been revealed.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Thursday.