Johannesburg Roads Agency employees to return to work full-time

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said that its depot workers would be returning to work on a full-time basis from Wednesday.

In a statement, the agency said that it was forced to reduce capacity at depots when COVID-19 regulations were gazetted in March 2020. The reduction affected the repair and maintenance of road infrastructure throughout the city.

It acknowledged that it was unable to produce asphalt to carry out crucial repairs of potholes and road resurfacing for five months as a result of not being declared an essential service.

With photos and complaints flooding social media in the wake of heavy rains, the JRA said motorists should see a major improvement in road-related service delivery from Wednesday.