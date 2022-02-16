Gautrain says account up to date after Hatfield station services cut

The city cut services to the Hatfield station, saying that the Gautrain owed it R10 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gautrain has asked the City of Tshwane for a meeting and a full account detailing what it allegedly owed in unpaid bills.

The Hatfield station, South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the police's headquarters were the latest buildings to be targeted by the city as it tries to recoup billions of rands in unpaid services through an aggressive claw-back campaign.

Gautrain insisted that the Hatfield station had a pre-paid electricity meter and that the account was not only up to date but was, in fact, in credit to the value of about R120,000.

It said the water account was also up to date.

Spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said that the rates also did not fall under the Gautrain as the properties on which its stations were built constituted public transport infrastructure.

Nayager added that the city had left them with little choice but to head to court.

"In the meantime, we will be approaching the court to urgently interdict the city to restore services to the station given its wrongful termination of services to Hatfield station,” Nayager said.

