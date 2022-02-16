Engineers find hotspots at Parliament, fire services called in

The engineers from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure have been conducting inspections and detected the hotspots in the basement of the damaged National Assembly building.

JOHANNESBURG - Structural engineers working at the fire-damaged Parliament building have picked up a number of hotspots and have called in the fire services on Wednesday.

The engineers from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure have been conducting inspections and detected the hotspots in the basement of the damaged National Assembly building.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “This is a precautionary safety measure to avert any potential flare ups and there is no immediate danger to either the inspectors on site or the general Parliamentary community.”

The fire broke out on 2 January this year, destroying parts of Parliament including the National Assembly.