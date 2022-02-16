Delays, crime and hardly any space: Capetonians' daily train commutes are tough

Thousands of commuters in Cape Town use trains to get to work and school, travelling on the northern, southern, central and Cape Flats lines.

CAPE TOWN - With the increasing cost of petrol, the end of rotational learning and people returning to the office, the reliance on public transport is great.

Since the country moved to Level 1, many people are returning to the office.

Before 6 am, train number 2500 is packed; it’s hot inside and some commuters are sleeping while others are on their phones.

Many there said it was the best option because a train ticket was more cost-effective than using a taxi and bus, even if it took them an hour or more to get to their destinations.

Casey Sellidon is a first-year graphic design student. He said because the Kuils River station was not working, he had to take a taxi to Stikland where he would catch a train that would take him to Cape Town.

From Cape Town, he goes to Salt River and then to Rondebosch.

“It’s a bit annoying but I also understand because it’s not normal anymore," he said. “I’m still saving on trains compared to me Ubering and that’s why I rely on the train to save costs.”

Prasa said it was currently upgrading Tygerberg, Vasco and Elsies River stations.

WE'RE FIXING IT

Metrorail said it was hard at work fixing the northern line in Cape Town, a service thousands of people rely on daily, to get to and from work.

While the line is in operation, there are still key stations that are closed, some mostly due to vandalism and theft.

As a result, people have either had to use alternative transport or spend a longer time commuting.

It's a dark summer morning and Pauline Chinakizwa runs across the bridge at Kraaifontein station holding her two children's hands tightly, rushing to board a train. It's just after 5am.

She must take an early train with her children because they have to be on time for school and she needs to get to work.

The two children stand against a steel pole, still yawning in their blue uniforms because it's back to full-time learning and they have to travel every day at the same time.

“I have to rush with them so they can not be late for school. For me, it’s fine. At least I can inform my boss that I’ll be late because of the kids. But for them, it’s a bit difficult,” Chinakizwa said.

Their mother then drops them off at school in Kensington. She has to rush back onto a train to Cape Town on this line because the train in that area is not in operation.

Chinakizwa is hoping the trains will soon resume at full capacity because it will save her time and money getting to work.

She's also hoping for additional security measures.

Chinakiza would like to see more guards in carriages as trains fill up with more people returning to work