Court to rule on Zuma bid to appeal Downer decision

Judge Piet Koen ruled in October 2021 that Advocate Billy Downer would be kept on in Zuma’s corruption trial after Zuma accused Downer of bias.

DURBAN - Judgment in the matter of former President Jacob Zuma who wants to appeal a ruling on prosecutor Billy Downer will be delivered on Wednesday morning.

The judgment will be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma wants Downer removed from his case - he believes that he is not guaranteed a fair trial if prosecuted by him.

The former president will learn on Wednesday morning whether he will be granted leave to appeal Judge Koen’s October 2021 judgment.

Zuma does not want to be prosecuted by Advocate Downer, who he claims is biased.

During a previous appearance two weeks ago, Zuma applied for leave to appeal the ruling, with his lawyers asking that he be treated equally.

Zuma’s lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu: "If we are equal before the law, let's be equal before the law. Let's not have Zuma law, let's not have laws that are uniquely reserved for him."

The former president said that Downer was compromised and leaked information about him.

Judge Koen said that he would rule on the matter on Wednesday morning.