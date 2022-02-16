CoCT to buy 300MW of power from renewable energy producers

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis made the announcement on Wednesday at the opening of the 2022 Solar Power Africa Conference.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will buy 300 megawatts of power from renewable energy producers over the coming months.

Proposals from independent power producers for electricity generation projects of between five and 20 megawatts will be considered.

Hill-Lewis has reiterated it's the City of Cape Town's mission to become less reliant on Eskom, especially during peak times.

"We must work to become the first loadshedding-free City in South Africa over time. And the first important step on that journey starts today."

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said legislation had been amended, paving the way for an independent transmission company to be established.

"Which will actually be a market for whoever generates it for the end-user."

The Cape Town metro has indicated a second tender for generation projects over 20 megawatts, which will follow this initial procurement phase.