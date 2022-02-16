CoCT closer to own power after opening first round of procurement from IPPs
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has plans for the metro to become the first city in South Africa to be free of rolling power cuts.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is a step closer to procuring its own power and possibly avoiding mass power cuts.
It's opened the first round of power procurement from independent power producers.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis made the announcement at the 2022 Solar Power Africa Conference in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.
"The tender documents for the procurement will be made available on the city's website today and, in fact, they were already up and available this morning," he said.
The mayor said that the city was aiming to procure up to 300 megawatts of renewable energy.
"Much of whih will be generated by solar PV power. We will be considering proposals from all IPPs for projects that will allow us access to affordable, reliable electricity supply," the mayor said.
The municipality has long vowed to free itself from its reliance on Eskom.