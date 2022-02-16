City of Tshwane: National and provincial govt owe R1.2bn on utility accounts

The metro is on a drive to recover the money from debtors, which include businesses, residential property owners and even government-owned property.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that national and provincial government owed the municipality around R1.2 billion for unsettled utility accounts.

The metro is on a drive to recover the money from debtors, which include businesses, residential property owners and even government-owned property.

In some instances, however, it's the private landlords who own these buildings that have failed to cough up.

The Gautrain station in Hatfield is the latest to have its water and lights cut over outstanding rates and taxes.

It's heading to the courts to apply for an urgent interdict to restore its services.

However, city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng said that the Gautrain owed R10 million in unpaid property and rates bills.

The property is owned by the Gauteng provincial government and according to the city, the last time a payment was received for these taxes was back in 2020.

Mutlaneng said that a team was expected to meet with Gautrain representatives on Wednesday morning.

"It is definitely concerning to us and I think we have engaged through the inter-governmental regulations framework and we are saying that they also need to do their part," Mutlaneng said.