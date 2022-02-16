City of Tshwane clarifies reason for Gautrain's Hatfield station being cut off

The city confirmed to Eyewitness News that the disconnection had nothing to do with its water or electricity account.

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane's Municipal Manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng has clarified that it cut off water and electricity at the Gautrain's Hatfield station because the company's property and rates account was in arrears.

READ: Gautrain says account up to date after Hatfield station services cut

It also revealed that the account was registered in the Gauteng government's name.

The Gautrain is heading to the High Court to obtain an interdict to restore services, arguing that it was not in arrears with its water or electricity bills.

The city confirmed to Eyewitness News that the disconnection had nothing to do with its water or electricity account. It said that the company was being punished because it owed the city around R10 million in property rates and taxes.

Mutlaneng said that, according to their research, the title deed was registered in the Gauteng government's name and was last paid in March 2020.

“Our understanding is that, and with the title deed we’ve confirmed, it is that of Gauteng provincial government. It was paid previously and the last time in that account would be 2020, so it is an account that has fallen behind,” Mutlaneng said.