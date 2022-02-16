City of Cape Town commits to being resilient to impacts of climate change

Officials have recently signed a R77 million grant funding agreement with the KfW German Development Bank.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Wednesday stressed its commitment to ensuring the metro becomes more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

This will enable the city to fund more support for its water strategy that's geared at securing safe access to water and sanitation services for the metro.

"We are so committed to making sure that we restore dignity across our communities in terms of water and sanitation provision, that any help and any support from any partner is always welcomed in terms of making sure that we achieve these objectives," said Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien.