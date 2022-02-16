Dirks believes his Scopa removal over Ramaphosa audio a ‘travesty of justice’

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks was removed from the committee after being suspended from the ANC parliamentary caucus. He was sanctioned after writing to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, asking the committee to interrogate President Ramaphosa's conduct.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) MP Mervyn Dirks said that it was a travesty of justice that he would not be allowed to participate when the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) met to discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to leaked audio.

Dirks was removed from the committee after being suspended from the ANC parliamentary caucus.

ALSO READ:

- Scopa to deliberate on Ramaphosa audio on use of state funds for ANC activities

- Scopa: Leaking Ramaphosa's response letter won't stop our work

He was sanctioned after writing to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, asking the committee to interrogate Ramaphosa's conduct.

The audio was recorded during an ANC national executive committee meeting last year. In it, Ramaphosa can be heard speaking about public funds and ANC internal contests.

Dirks has insisted that the ANC’s own call for action against all corruption was his driving force.

He told Eyewitness News that he was stripped of his oversight role.

“I will not be able to oversight because I’m no longer a member of the committee and I haven’t even been invited to that meeting,” he said.

He said that he expected the president’s response, where Ramaphosa referred the committee to various platforms, including the state capture commission, to get more clarity on how state funds found their way into party political activities.

Dirks added that he could only speak on the contents once Scopa was done.

“I am not allowed to be in that matter therefore I will keep comments until after the meeting,” he added.

A meeting to discuss the misuse of public money and Ramaphosa’s leaked audio begins on Wednesday.