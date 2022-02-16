After Cele plot claim, Sitole says his name being sullied for political reasons

On Monday, during the State of the Nation Address debate, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that Sitole and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema met in December 2020 to discuss his removal as the political head of the portfolio.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said that he was amazed that his name and image were being tarnished for what he called political reasons.

Sitole has been quick to release a statement to the media reacting to the minister's comments but he's still scant on the details around damning allegations that he is hindering Ipid investigations.

In a short statement, Sitole said that he was "shocked and dismayed" by the police minister's claim that he had plotted with Malema against Cele.

He insists that the meeting was held at the command of Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale in 2020, with Malema in attendance.

Sitole said that he was told that this was to "address potential threats against Malema".

The national police commissioner also stated that he was under the impression that Cele was aware about the content of the meeting.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa set up a board of inquiry to look into Sitole's fitness to hold office.

Just last month, Ipid filed two criminal complaints with the police against Sitole for failing to cooperate with its investigations into fraud and corruption at the service as well as the probe into the assassination of organised crime detective, Charl Kinnear.

In both instances, Ipid has escalated the matter to Cele to alert him about Sitole's breach of duty.