Winde's Sopa focuses on joblessness, economy & infrastructure development

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday said joblessness and hunger were problems too big to ignore and required immediate intervention.

He delivered the State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Velddrif along the West Coast.

The provincial government plans to tackle unemployment and crime, as well as promote investment, infrastructure development, and economic growth.

Premier Winde said from the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021, unemployment in the Western Cape increased by 132,000.

He said this statistic was very worrying: "If we are to create the jobs we need, this is pandemic number two, this has to be our main focus on everything that we do."

Winde said if the last two years were dominated by the response to COVID-19, the next two years would be about helping businesses create jobs.

He said this would be his government’s obsession.

The premier is of the view that there are clear pathways to achieve this objective, including facilitating private sector investment that creates jobs and investing in infrastructure that responds to their needs.