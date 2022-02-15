Winde's Sopa focuses on joblessness, economy & infrastructure development
The Western Cape government plans to tackle unemployment and crime, as well as promote investment, infrastructure development, and economic growth.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday said joblessness and hunger were problems too big to ignore and required immediate intervention.
He delivered the State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Velddrif along the West Coast.
Premier Winde said from the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021, unemployment in the Western Cape increased by 132,000.
He said this statistic was very worrying: "If we are to create the jobs we need, this is pandemic number two, this has to be our main focus on everything that we do."
Winde said if the last two years were dominated by the response to COVID-19, the next two years would be about helping businesses create jobs.
He said this would be his government’s obsession.
The premier is of the view that there are clear pathways to achieve this objective, including facilitating private sector investment that creates jobs and investing in infrastructure that responds to their needs.
#WCSOPA2022 Winde says their single focus now must be jobs, investment and economic growth.SFEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2022
2/2 You can read their stories in my speech here: https://t.co/iFngHh8ulL #WCSOPA2022Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) February 15, 2022
OPPOSITION PARTIES WANT MORE
Opposition parties have taken issue what they believe Premier Winde has omitted in his Sopa.
He’s announced an extended jobs Cabinet will be set up, comprising new infrastructure and mobility departments, as well as the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, the Department of Agriculture, and the Provincial Treasury.
The ANC’s Cameron Dugmore said it was astounding that given the inequality in the Western Cape, Winde did not speak on access to land for historically disadvantaged people.
"Not once did he mention the fact that those particular communities in our province need to be specifically supported and empowered. We talk about all these particular ideas but give no notice of how the transformation and growth in which he aims to achieve."
The Good Party’s Shaun August said while it was all good and well, there were plans to address joblessness and improve infrastructure, Sopa did not touch on youth employment.
"Not mentioning that the infrastructure at times does not create a conducive space. Our rural areas... he has not spoken about the rural much in his speech, he has focused more on the City of Cape Town."
He added that Winde also did not provide detailed plans on how to address gender-based violence.