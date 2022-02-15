Velddrif residents hope Winde addresses housing, youth development in Sopa

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's Sopa will be delivered in the West Coast town of Velddrif on Tuesday, which falls under the Democratic Alliance (DA)-run Bergriver Municipality.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will table his State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Velddrif on Tuesday and some residents said that they would be keen to hear what he had to say about issues, including housing for the poor and youth upliftment.

Winde's Sopa will be delivered in the West Coast town of Velddrif, which falls under the Democratic Alliance (DA)-run Bergriver Municipality.

He'll be outlining his provincial government's plans pertaining to various issues, including unemployment, COVID-19, job creation and efforts to fight crime.

Ahead of his address, Premier Winde said he'd reflect on the lessons that the provincial government had learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic and how they'd use them in their response to unemployment, violence prevention, and their response to gender-based violence.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province believes that Winde will use the opportunity to spin what it calls a rosy story despite the many challenges in the Western Cape.

And while some opposition parties are reluctant to believe that the DA will live up to the promises Winde will outline on Tuesday, many Velddrif residents said that they simply wanted to hear and see improved living conditions.

Lindsay Loubscher lives in Noordhoek in Velddrif and he highlighted the lack of affordable housing as a major issue.

"If you drive around our town you can see the backyards. There's a lot of people that need houses," Loubscher explained.

He said that they simply wanted to see the provincial government provide homes.

"They need to help our people ad that is the bottom line," Loubscher said.

Some concerned parents have called on the premier to address youth development, while a few small business owners said that they'd take a keen interest in what Winde had to say about assisting black-owned businesses in Velddrif.