Velddrif business owners hope Winde's Sopa brings improved opportunities

CAPE TOWN - After almost two years of living in a COVID-19 pandemic, businesses in Velddrif are hoping to see improved opportunities.

On Tuesday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will deliver his State of the Province Address (Sopa) in the town.

Winde is expected to make announcements on infrastructure-enabled job creation, violence prevention and the province's response to gender-based violence.

Since the start of the pandemic, many businesses within the hospitality and tourism industries have been hit hard financially.

Some recovered, others simply did not, which left many people jobless.

Situated in the West Coast town of Velddrif is the Soverby Lapa Beach Restaurant and Venue, which is situated on the beachfront.

Owner Gina Smit said that when the hard lockdown was first implemented in 2020, they were severely impacted as the business couldn't host weddings, which is one of their main sources of income.

Fortunately, when lockdown levels were eased business did pick up again.

"We had a good December so we had the chance to fill up our resources, pay back some money we'd lent," Smit said.

She said that they were quite keen to hear what the premier would outline for businesses.

"Job creation of course. I love my staff and I love looking after people so that they can look after their people," Smit said.

Smit was also optimistic that Winde's address would bring more attention to Velddrif, which would hopefully continue to boost tourism.