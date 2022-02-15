The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts will tomorrow deliberate over leaked audio of President Cyril Ramaphosa's comments suggesting he knew of instances where state funds had been used for party political activities. The audio clip is of Ramaphosa, in his capacity as president of the ANC, during a closed national executive committee meeting that was held in March last year. Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the president's response being leaked will have no impact on the committee's work.

Members of Parliament will continue picking apart President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address. Debate on last week's speech continues today.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will table his State of the Province Address in Velddrif today. Winde's outlining the provincial government's plans for the year ahead and what his administration has achieved.

Amid connectivity problems that delayed proceedings, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's hearing against the Judicial Service Commission has begun, with his lawyers arguing that the decision to refer him for impeachment was unlawful. The virtual sitting of a full bench of the High Court in Johannesburg was hearing arguments on the merits of the JSC's endorsement of a finding of the tribunal which concluded Hlophe was guilty of gross judicial misconduct.

The Gauteng Education Department says it has resolved several issues raised during a heated meeting at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein. This follows a protest where community members and pupils vented their frustration over how the school is being run and its apparent lack of response when it comes to complaints. A fight broke out between black and white pupils at the school on Friday.

An employee from the Department of Basic Education has had to be hospitalised after protesters stormed its offices in Tshwane. The department's Elijah Mhlanga says the group complained about pupils who have not yet been placed at schools. Protesters demanded that some primary schools in Atteridgeville be converted to secondary schools for teaching and learning to immediately get under way.

The ongoing audit by the Health Department has uncovered another 257 COVID-related deaths here in South Africa. Three of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning the vast majority of these people died sometime before Saturday. We also racked up another 1,094 infections over the latest daily reporting cycle. It's a positivity rate of 6.9%. On the vaccine front, over 30.6 million jabs have been administered on home soil since they became available.

The man accused of ordering a hit on his pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, will return to the witness stand for a second day this morning. Ntuthuko Shoba had to testify yesterday after his legal team’s discharge application failed. He is accused of hiring Muzikayise Malephane to kill Pule - Malephane has confessed to the crime and is serving a 20-year jail term.

A memorial service will be held today for the Tembisa nurse who was gunned down at work last week by her policeman boyfriend. Lebo Monene was summoned to the hospital parking lot by the officer, who'd arrived in an SAPS vehicle with flashing lights. He shot Monene, killing her instantly and then turned the gun on himself. He survived and was admitted to hospital.

The IFP is calling for hefty jail time for those behind the murder of one of its councillors. The party's Reginald Ndima - who was also the Speaker of Amajuba District Municipality - was shot dead last month. The two suspects linked to his killing made their second appearance in court, but their case was postponed.

A multi-disciplinary medical team will be deployed to Touws River over the weekend to assess the health needs of the entire Cape Winelands town. The health workers are being sent to the area by humanitarian relief group, Gift of the Givers.

In international news, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked rarely used emergency powers to bring an end to trucker-led protests against COVID health rules, after police arrested 11 people with a "cache of firearms" blocking a border crossing with the United States.

The United States said Monday it does not believe Russian leader Vladimir Putin has made a "final decision" on whether to invade Ukraine but he "could move with little or no warning."

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday it was time to "defuse tensions" between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis, saying he was "deeply worried" about the threat of conflict.

VIDEOS

Water crisis in Wemmer Pan threatens its future in Joburg community - Wemmer Pan, a lake and recreational area in Johannesburg that forms part of Pioneers' Park, is facing a water crisis. Eyewitness News investigated.