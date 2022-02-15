Teen dies in stabbing incident in Somerset West

It's believed that he was stabbed by a fellow pupil while waiting for his school bus.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town teenager involved in a stabbing incident in Somerset West on Tuesday morning has died.

Guns shots were heard in the area shortly after the stabbing.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk: "This morning at about 6.40am, an 18-year-old high school learner was stabbed and fatally wounded while on his way to school in Sir Lowry's Pass. Two persons were brought in for questioning. A murder docket was opened for investigation. Anyone with any information on this fatal incident is kindly requested to contact Crimestop on 08600 10111."

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said that it was believed that the culprit in the fatal stabbing was a grade 12 matric learner.

"This isn't a school-related incident but we have been informed that a learner in grade 12 has allegedly stabbed another person and he subsequently handed himself over to the police. OF course, we as the department are providing the necessary counselling support to the school and there is high police presence and visibility around the area," Hammond said.