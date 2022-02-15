Suter confirms Swiss dominance with Olympic downhill gold

Corinne Suter confirmed Switzerland's alpine skiing dominance at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday when she streaked to victory in the women's downhill for the country's fifth gold of the Games.

YANQING - Corinne Suter confirmed Switzerland's alpine skiing dominance at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday when she streaked to victory in the women's downhill for the country's fifth gold of the Games.

The 27-year-old clocked 1min 31.87sec down the 2.7km-long "Rock" course in Yanqing, finishing 0.16sec ahead of defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy, whose silver capped a remarkable return to form after she injured her knee in a crash last month.

A second Italian, Nadia Delago, claimed bronze, 0.57sec adrift of Suter.

"I'm super happy with my run," said Suter. "In the finish I wasn't sure if it was good or not because sometimes I had the feeling that there was wind against me, and then with me, and also from the side.

"It's the biggest dream of my life."

Suter, who became only the second skier since now-retired American Lindsey Vonn to win Olympic gold after the world title, added: "At the moment we have a very good team spirit.

"In our group everyone's super fast and we can push each other to our limits."

Goggia had no complaints with her silver, saying: "It's an unbelievable medal because of the condition of the last 20 days.

"I'm glad I gave everything to be here today, I'm glad and grateful that I could achieve another medal."

SWISS DOWNHILL DOUBLE

Suter's win followed Swiss gold-medal showings by Lara Gut-Behrami in the women's super-G, while Beat Feuz won the men's downhill at the start of the Games and Marco Odermatt took the men's giant slalom.

Just before Suter's gold was confirmed, freestyle skier Mathilde Gremaud added another title for Switzerland in the slopestyle event.

It is the first time Switzerland have won the two downhills at the same Olympics since Bernhard Russi and Marie-Theres Nadig achieved the feat at the 1972 Sapporo Games.

Gut-Behrami, who has also won giant slalom bronze in these Games, had complained of fatigue coming into the downhill and it showed as she finished 2.16sec off the pace.

"That's sport," said Gut-Behrami, adding that she was "happy" with her Olympics. "It doesn't take much to be slow. I was a little bit too hard on my skis.

"I tried to improve my speed, but it didn't happen."

She said Suter "has always been consistent and has worked so hard.

"Since the world championships in Are in 2019 she has found the right way: great speed and aggressivity, and great feelings. And she is getting medals at big events."

After failing to finish in her favoured events of the slalom and giant slalom, American Mikaela Shiffrin enjoyed a rare outing in the ultimate speed event, with one eye on Thursday's alpine combined, which incorporates a downhill followed by a slalom.

Shiffrin attacked but ultimately finished well off the pace as the out-and-out downhillers showcased their expertise.

"I feel like I have a lot to learn in downhill and I’m trying to take a crash course in the last few days," Shiffrin admitted.

"It’s an amazing track to ski and I’m so glad I had the opportunity to race it today and get another run under my belt for the coming days."

Czech cross-code star Ester Ledecka had failed in her bid to claim a back-to-back Olympic super-G title just days after she retained her snowboard parallel giant slalom title, eventually finishing fifth.

And her downhill was quickly over as she skied wide on one turn, a mistake that cost her two seconds.

"That’s skiing, one little mistake and it’s like this," said Ledecka.

"It doesn’t feel very nice, but that’s sport, that’s part of the game, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."

Germany's Kira Weidle had impressed in the two training runs, but the world silver medallist was disappointed after finishing 0.14sec off the podium in fourth.