Sitole admits to meeting with Malema, but says not over Cele’s removal

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said he was shocked and dismayed by the allegations that he met with EFF leader Julius Malema to hatch a plot to remove Police Minister Bheki Cele from office.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole on Tuesday hit back at claims that he was part of a plot to remove Police Minister Bheki Cele from office.

During the State of the Nation Address debate on Monday, Cele said that Sitole and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema met on 10 December 2020 to discussing his removal. The minister said he was not afraid to repeat this statement outside of Parliament where he is not protected by its privileges.

In a responding statement earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Sitole’s office said he was shocked and dismayed by the allegations.

“The national commissioner confirms that he met with Julius Malema, a meeting which was initiated by the ministry of police and the meeting was held specifically at the behest of the Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Charlie Mathale. The Deputy Minister requested General Sitole to meet with Malema to address potential threats against the EFF leader.”

Sitole said he was under the impression that Cele knew about the meeting and its agenda, “given that it was facilitated by his deputy”.

“The national commissioner is amazed by the fact that his name and image is being tarnished for political reasons. He decided to issue this statement of clarity since his name is mentioned in Parliament and it’s important for such an institution to know and understand the facts,” the statement concluded.