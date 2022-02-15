Shoba denies testimony that he was willing to pay R70k to have Pule killed

Ntuthuko Shoba had to testify on Monday after his legal team’s discharge application failed.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of ordering a hit on his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule returned to the witness stand on Tuesday.

He has been accused of hiring Muzikayise Malephane, who confessed to the crime and is serving a 20-year jail term, to kill Pule.

Shoba’s testimony has been largely based on denials and disputes.