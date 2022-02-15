Shoba denies testimony that he was willing to pay R70k to have Pule killed
Ntuthuko Shoba had to testify on Monday after his legal team’s discharge application failed.
JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of ordering a hit on his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule returned to the witness stand on Tuesday.
He has been accused of hiring Muzikayise Malephane, who confessed to the crime and is serving a 20-year jail term, to kill Pule.
Shoba’s testimony has been largely based on denials and disputes.
He denied the crux of Malephane’s testimony that he was willing to pay R70,000 to have Pule killed.
“That’s not true. That conversation never took place,” he told the court.
He was also asked if he wanted Pule dead because her pregnancy posed a threat to his relationship.
During his testimony, Malephane said that Shoba told him that he was going to benefit from an R8 million life cover policy after his fiancé’s mother passed away.
“It’s none of his business. He’s not someone I would confide in about my private affairs. I don’t think he knew any of them anyway,” he added.
Shoba told the court he was excited to be a father, even naming the child Ntombikayise, which means “father's little girl”.