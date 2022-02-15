Shoba denies recognising the man who picked up Pule on the night of her murder

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba has denied seeing or recognising the man who killed his pregnant girlfriend on the night that she was picked up from his complex.

Shoba is the accused mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder. She was shot and hanged from a tree in Durban deep in June 2020.

Muzikayise Malephane has confessed to the crime, turning State witness and testifying against Shoba.

A seemingly carefree Shoba made his way to the witness stand for a second day.

He has relayed how Pule had visited him to compile a list of baby clothes.

He said because Pule became angry after his other girlfriend Rosetta Moatshe called, she organised her own transport home.

"And then later on, she said her ride was outside, which was a bit of a surprise to me because I usually take her home or I call an Uber."

He said when the vehicle arrived, Pule spoke to the driver and he assumed they knew each other.

"I couldn't see the face, it's dark at night. But I could see that they are wearing a cap and a mask, but I couldn't identify the physical structure of the face as I was a bit far from the car."

Malephane told the court it was part of the plan that he should pick Pule up and then kill her.

He also told the court that Shoba knew the car he used in the crime - a Jeep.