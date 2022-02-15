DA tables motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that President CyriL Ramaphosa's failure to get rid of underperforming ministers had left the party with no choice but to ask Parliament to decide the future of Ramphosa’s ministers.

CAPE TOWN - While the Democratic Alliance (DA) seems to be happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa and parts of his State of the Nation Address (Sona), the party does want him to fire his entire Cabinet.

It said that if he could not fire them, the party would be tabling a motion of no confidence in his entire Cabinet.

The DA was taking part in the debate into Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Monday.

The DA said that President Ramaphosa had failed to get rid of underperforming ministers in the security cluster like Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo.

DA leader John Steenhuisen: "Why else would Minister Bheki Cele still have a job in your Cabinet after the spectacular failure of the SAPS to protect people's lives and property in the July riots of last year."

He said that this left the DA with no choice but to ask Parliament to decide the future of Ramphosa’s ministers.

"Because you’ve shown that you’re a president of talk and not a president of action, then we’re going to make it easier for you. Today I’ve tabled a motion of no confidence, not in you, but in your whole Cabinet in terms of Section 102.1 of the Constitution," Steenhuisen said.

The debate will continue on Tuesday, with Ramaphosa expected to respond to the debate on Wednesday.