Scopa to deliberate on Ramaphosa audio on use of state funds for ANC activities

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will on Wednesday deliberate over leaked audio of President Cyril Ramaphosa's comments suggesting that he knew of instances of state funds being used for party political activities.

The audio clip is of Ramaphosa, in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president, during a closed national executive committee meeting that was held in March last year.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that the president's response being leaked would not impact the committee's work.

In the letter, which has since found its way into the public domain, Ramaphosa said that he had no direct information regarding his own comments of state funds being used for party contests.

He instead pointed Scopa to the commission of inquiry into state capture, saying that it should be able to shed more light on the matter.

The president also used this opportunity to state his anti-corruption stance.

Ramaphosa said that it was important for the full context of what he was saying to be taken into consideration.