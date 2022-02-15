SAHRC to broaden scope of probe into racism claims at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

RANDFONTEIN - The South African Human Rights Commission on Tuesday said it would broaden the scope of its investigation at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein to all forms of alleged racism at the school.

The SAHRC met with the principal, educators and the school governing body earlier in the day.

Schooling was brought to a standstill on Monday when community members and parents took to the school gate to voice their frustration over racism.

They blockaded all roads leading to the school. This follows a fight between pupils at the school on Friday.

While the commission has concluded its meeting with the principal and teachers, investigations are far from over.

The commission's Buang Jones said if issues of racism were not addressed in the correct manner, there was a possibility of more racial violence.

“If nothing is done and if there is no leadership, there could be incidents of racial violence and that is why we’re here as the commission. On the one hand, we’re required to investigate, but we also have an important task of nation building and ensuring peaceful co-existence among communities.”

The SAHRC said there would be more meetings at the school in an effort to get to the bottom of the problems.