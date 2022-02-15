SAHRC officials visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen after heated clashes

Roads leading to the school were blocked and racial tensions almost boiled over outside the school gates on Monday when police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd and restore order.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials from the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) have arrived at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen to meet with the principal, school governing body and educators after clashes between parents and police.

This followed what was believed to have been a racially motivated fight last week.

The school was closed and learning suspended until Thursday following the heated protests.

While learning has been disrupted, pupils and parents will await the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting.

SEVERAL ISSUES RESOLVED

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department said that it had resolved several issues raised.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Monday and met with the school governing body and the principal.

The department’s Oupa Bodibe said racism in schools reflected deep societal issues.

“Some of the people who are also educators at the school said we need to address issues around transformation. So, clearly the racist attitude that has been displayed in social media cannot be tolerated, cannot be promoted and not something that should be supported,” Bodibe said.

The department said the principal gathered evidence and requested anyone with information to come forward.

This evidence would be given to the SAHRC, the police and the school governing body for further investigation.