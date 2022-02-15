SA’s COVID death toll likely three times higher than official figures: SAMRC

Cape Talk’s Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Debbie Bradshaw at the SAMRC’s Burden of Disease Research Unit.

JOHANNESBURG - According to official figures from the Department of Health, 97,250 people in South Africa have died from COVID-19 since the first case was discovered in the country in 2020.

Speaking to Cape Talk’s Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said the true number was closer to three times that - approximately 300,000.

Professor Debbie Bradshaw, from the SAMRC's Burden of Disease Research Unit, explained that the Health Department had a system of collecting data daily from all provinces but provincial health department heads may not be recording true numbers.

“The number of excess deaths that we are tracking is almost three times that number,” she said.

Bradshaw said officials in Mpumalanga had recently revised some of their COVID figures after carrying out a check on previous records.

Listen to the full interview: