SA records 1,094 new COVID cases, 257 deaths

JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing audit by the Health Department has uncovered another 257 COVID-related deaths in South Africa.

Three of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning that the vast majority of these people died sometime before Saturday.

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 97,250.

South Africa also recorded 1,094 more infections over the latest daily reporting cycle. It's a positivity rate of 6.9%.

On the vaccine front, over 30.6 million jabs have been administered on home soil since they became available.