Multi-disciplinary medical team to assess health needs in Touws River

The health workers are being sent to the area by humanitarian relief group, Gift of the Givers, after it was discovered that residents had for many months been struggling without adequate and reliable medical services.

CAPE TOWN - A multi-disciplinary medical team will be deployed to Touws River over the weekend to assess the health needs of the entire Cape Winelands town.

Gift of the Givers has been supporting the community of Touws River during COVID-19 with bulk food items for the community soup kitchen.

The humanitarian aid group said that the town had a 95% unemployment rate.

During a recent follow-up visit, volunteers discovered that residents had for many months been struggling without adequate and reliable medical services.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman: "We were horrified to find a child crying with toothache, which he'd had for several weeks. On inquiry, we found that there's no real medical care in the area for months now. The nearest medical care facility is in Worcester, which is an hour away. Children could be walking around with toothaches for six to seven weeks, if not longer and that's only a minor condition. What happens about the major conditions?"

Volunteers have also received calls from communities in Laingsburg and De Doorns requesting permission to attend the so-called medical camp on Saturday.