Motorists trapped in M2 shootout counting the cost of damage to vehicles

JOHANNESBURG - Several motorists have been forced to deal with damaged vehicles after criminals opened fire while trying to flee from law enforcement authorities on the M2 highway in Johannesburg.

It's understood that the criminals were caught while en route to commit a robbery in the Johannesburg city centre on Monday.

There was a shootout between the suspects and Hawks members. In the process, the criminals’ vehicle crashed into other cars during peak hour traffic.

The six men, accused of committing multiple other crimes across the city, have since been arrested.

Hawks’ spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “The Hawks team, assisted by Ekurhuleni District Tactical Team, Ekurhuleni Crime Intelligence, Tracker Connect, Gauteng Traffic Situation Unit and Bios Security Response, were searching for suspects who were alleged to be involved in armed robberies in and around Johannesburg.”