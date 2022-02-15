Minnie Dlamini & Quinton Jones file for divorce after 4 years of marriage

The couple, which has a young son together, tied the knot in 2017 and documented their wedding celebrations in a three-part series titled 'Becoming Mrs Jones' on Showmax.

JOHANNESBURG - Local TV personality Minnie Dlamini and husband Quinton Jones have filed for divorce after fours years of marriage.

Dlamini and television producer Jones announced that they’re getting divorced in a joint statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The couple said: "In the last 2 years, our family has experienced incredible joy and devastating loss. During this time, we found comfort in knowing we had each other.

"Despite our best efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss outweighed our will.

"After months of separation and consultation with our family and a counsellor, we have taken the decision to officially file for divorce."

The statement on Instagram was captioned: "We remain friends, business partners, and loving parents to our son."