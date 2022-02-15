Memorial service to be held for Tembisa Hospital nurse killed by cop boyfriend

A memorial service will be held at the Tembisa Christian Family Church on Tuesday for Lebo Monene who was gunned down at work last week by her police officer boyfriend.

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service will be held at the Tembisa Christian Family Church on Tuesday for the nurse who was gunned down at work last week by her police officer boyfriend.

Lebo Monene was summoned to the Tembisa Hospital parking lot by the officer who had arrived in a South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle with lights flashing.

He shot Monene, killing her instantly before turning the gun on himself.

He survived and was admitted to hospital.

ALSO READ:

- Tembisa Hospital shooting: Boyfriend threatened to shoot Lebo Monene - family

- Denosa calls for stricter security at hospitals after nurse murdered at work

- 'Who's going to be next?': Tembisa Hospital nurses fear for lives after shooting

The memorial will give those who weren’t able to attend her funeral in Limpopo this weekend the opportunity to pay their last respects.

Last week, hospital staff at Tembisa Hospital gathered for a guard of honour as the 30-year-old's body left the hospital in a pathology van.

Monene will be laid to rest in her home village of Marulaneng in Mokopane.