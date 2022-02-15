Mantashe defends country's continued use of coal-supplied energy

Mineral and Energy Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said the country could not just drop coal in favour of cleaner renewables, and it would remain part of the energy mix for the foreseeable future.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral and Energy Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has again defended the country’s continued use of coal-supplied energy.

He said the country could not just drop coal in favour of cleaner renewables, and it would remain part of the energy mix for the foreseeable future.

Mantashe was participating in the debate into the State of the Nation Address, which continued on Tuesday.

The minister has come under heavy criticism for his insistence on the future of coal-supplied energy.

Mantashe told a recent coal conference that coal mining and energy generation industries did not only bring massive revenue but also employed thousands of employees.

On Tuesday, the minister said getting rid of coal immediately like some had called for, would relegate the country to “fourth world” economy.

"An economist, Chris Hart, advised the DA that if you close coal immediately, it will mean costlier electricity, fewer jobs, a country with quasi third world economy being relegated to fourth world economy."

He said the country supported a just transition: "Hence we support a just transition instead of a pendulum swing from coal to renewables, which is unworkable and is a myth."

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to bring more renewable energy online to close the 4000MW shortfall.