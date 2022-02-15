Malmesbury pupils protest against overcrowding in classrooms

The complaints come as the spread of COVID-19 remains a concern among pupils and parents.

CAPE TOWN - Some high school pupils from Malmesbury, in the Western Cape, have been protesting against overcrowded classrooms.

The demonstration took place earlier on Tuesday.

The complaints come as the spread of COVID-19 remains a concern among pupils and parents.

Councillor Catherine Pieters said Wesbank Secondary School in Malmesbury has the capacity to accommodate about 800 leaners but according to the principal, there were currently about 1,600 children at the school.

"The classrooms are overcrowded; some of them [pupils] are sitting on the floor, some are sitting three pupils at one desk."

She claims there are up to 70 children in one of the classrooms.

"The kids are not satisfied with the conditions at the school, is it more difficult to learn, it's difficult for them to concentrate because the classes are to full."

Pieters said the school had over 280 matriculants who had to attend lessons in the school hall.