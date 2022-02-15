Malema: SA has gone from bad to worse under Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament will continue picking apart President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) when the debate continues on Tuesday.

On Monday, MPs from the African National Congress (ANC) and the opposition debated the speech which has received a mixed reaction.

While the Democratic Alliance (DA) commended certain aspects of the speech, others like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) dismissed the speech as neo-liberal.

EFF leader Julius Malema said that the country had deteriorated under Ramaphosa.

"Local government particularly in rural areas in dysfunctional with more than 128 municipalities in financial distress. Under your tenure as president, the situation in South Africa has gone from bad to worse," Malema said.

The DA's Siviwe Gwarube said that it was clear that Ramaphosa was incapable of making difficult decisions like firing underperforming ministers.

"What is clear is that ours is a President incapable of making the difficult but necessary decisions. He is incapable of putting country before party," Gwarube said.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Emeritus President Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that unemployment was a major problem with no recovery in sight.

ANC MPs welcomed the speech, calling it an honest reflection.