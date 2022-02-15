John Hlophe's legal team claims JSC impeachment decision is unlawful

The virtual sitting of a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday heard arguments on the merits of the JSC’s endorsement of a finding of the tribunal that concluded that Hlophe was guilty of gross judicial misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's hearing against the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) began with his lawyers arguing that the decision to refer him for impeachment was unlawful.

Hlophe’s lawyers argued that the JSC merely tweaked an outcome of the tribunal and failed to conduct fresh independent investigations into the allegations against the judge president.

Advocate Michael Donen explained: “This court is open to make a finding about rationality and gross misconduct and on the facts and those are our submissions.”

The court also heard arguments that Hlophe’s actions in 2008 were not intended to interfere with the course of justice.

He was recommended for impeachment processes by Parliament after he was found guilty of improperly trying to influence the decision of two Constitutional Court justices to favour former President Jacob Zuma in the arms deal case.