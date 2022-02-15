Joburg High Court hears Hlophe's conversation with justices was not casual

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is challenging the Judicial Service Commission’s finding that he is guilty of gross misconduct and should be impeached.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday heard that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s conversation with two Constitutional Court judges, which got him slapped with gross misconduct charges, was no casual exchange of pleasantries.

Hlophe is challenging the Judicial Service Commission’s finding that he is guilty of gross misconduct and should be impeached.

However, the lawyer representing the Constitutional Court said the case was not just about whether judges may in general talk to each other.

Advocate Gilbert Marcus, for the Constitutional Court judges, said Hlophe's argument that the case was about the presumption of judicial integrity was not correct as it had no application on the case.

"Nor is this case about whether the Judge President succeeded in improperly influencing Justices [Chris] Jafta and [Bess] Nkabinde is common cause that they were not influenced."

Marcus is the same attorney that Hlophe’s defence objected to when he presented arguments for the judges during his tribunal hearing last year.

He said Hlophe’s actions affected the core of the Constitutional Court.

Earlier, the court heard arguments from lawyers representing the JSC. They maintained that the decision to refer Hlophe for impeachment is above reproach.