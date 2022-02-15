IFP wants lengthy sentences for men accused of killing Amajuba Speaker Ndima

The Inkatha Freedom Party is calling for hefty jail time for those behind the murder of one of its councillors.

NEWCASTLE - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is calling for hefty jail time for those behind the murder of one of its councillors.

The party's Reginald Ndima, who was also the Speaker of Amajuba District Municipality, was shot dead last month.

ALSO READ:

- Khehla Sitole commends police for swift arrest of suspects in Ndima murder

- KZN political parties call for interventions following attacks on councillors

- Govt accused of failing to address political violence after attacks in KZN, EC

- KZN govt deeply concerned about continued killings of officials in province

The two suspects linked to his killing made their second appearance in court on Monday but their case was postponed.

The IFP said that it was happy that progress had been made in the case.

Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuko said that government would not be intimated by attacks on politicians.

The province has seen several political killings over the past year.

The party said that it wanted the pair, Mhlonishwa Sokhulu and Sbusiso Chocolo, to receive lengthy sentences if found guilty.

The case was postponed to next week.