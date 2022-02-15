GDE resolves ‘several issues’ at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in wake of protest
This follows a protest where community members and pupils vented their frustration over how the school was being run and its apparent lack of response when it came to complaints.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said that it had resolved several issues raised during a heated meeting at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein.
A fight broke out between black and white pupils at the school on Friday.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Monday and met with the school governing body and the principal.
The department’s Oupa Bodibe said that racism in schools reflected deep societal issues.
“Some of the people who are also educators at the school said we also need to address issues around transformation. So clearly where there are affected parties that the racist attitude that has been displayed in social media cannot be tolerated, cannot be promoted and not something that should be supported,” Bodibe said.
The department said that the principal gathered evidence and requested anyone with information to come forward.
This evidence would be given to the South Africa Human Rights Commission, the police and the school governing body for further investigation.