GDE resolves ‘several issues’ at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in wake of protest

This follows a protest where community members and pupils vented their frustration over how the school was being run and its apparent lack of response when it came to complaints.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said that it had resolved several issues raised during a heated meeting at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein.

A fight broke out between black and white pupils at the school on Friday.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Monday and met with the school governing body and the principal.