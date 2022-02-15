Gautrain takes City of Tshwane to court after its power, water are disconnected

JOHANNESBURG - The Gautrain on Tuesday hit back at the City of Tshwane, which has cut services to the Hatfield station, and is now heading to court.

The city argues that Gautrain owes it R10 million.

However, Gautrain said the Hatfield station had a pre-paid electricity metre and the account was not only up to date but was in fact in credit to the value of about R120,000.

It said the water account was also up to date.

Based on information shared with Gautrain staff, it appears that a screen grab sent from the City on Monday night may relate to rates and taxes.

But Gautrain said the properties upon which its stations were built had been acquired by the Gauteng government and, therefore, constituted public transport infrastructure.

Gautrain is not the only one being cut. The SA Revenue Service has become the latest government department to feel the wrath of the City of Tshwane, its power has been cut after the landlord failed to pay for services.

And added to this, the landlord who rents out premises to the police for their headquarters has also been cut.

These are the latest in a series of government buildings targeted by the city.