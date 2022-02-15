Go

Eskom employee arrested after allegedly stealing oil and gel from facility

In a statement, the utility said that the worker was busted on Thursday by security personnel while trying to leave its Rosherville premises with three full drums of the oil and six 5-litre containers of gel.

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - An Eskom employee has been handcuffed for allegedly stealing transformer oil and power safety solvent gel.

In a statement, the utility said that the worker was busted on Thursday by security personnel while trying to leave its Rosherville premises with three full drums of the oil and six 5-litre containers of gel.

He appeared in court on Monday and would also undergo a disciplinary hearing.

Eskom said that it was committed to curbing all electricity-related criminal activity, including crimes involving its own employees.

Eskom has asked everyone in South Africa to report any tampering or theft.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA