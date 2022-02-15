Eskom employee arrested after allegedly stealing oil and gel from facility

In a statement, the utility said that the worker was busted on Thursday by security personnel while trying to leave its Rosherville premises with three full drums of the oil and six 5-litre containers of gel.

JOHANNESBURG - An Eskom employee has been handcuffed for allegedly stealing transformer oil and power safety solvent gel.

In a statement, the utility said that the worker was busted on Thursday by security personnel while trying to leave its Rosherville premises with three full drums of the oil and six 5-litre containers of gel.

He appeared in court on Monday and would also undergo a disciplinary hearing.

Eskom said that it was committed to curbing all electricity-related criminal activity, including crimes involving its own employees.

Eskom has asked everyone in South Africa to report any tampering or theft.