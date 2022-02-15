Decomposed body of woman found near a river in Tulbagh

Residents believe it might be the body of a 26-year-old woman reported missing in the area several weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The decomposed body of a woman has been found in a river near Tulbagh, in the Western Cape.

"We condemn this incidence because gender-based violence has become rampant, too many innocent young girls and children are killed. It is like a wave that hit us that just doesn't want to stop," said the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organization's Billy Claasen.

The victim was found close to where the body of eight-year-old Reagan Gertse was found dumped in March 2020.

Paroled rapist, Jacobus Petoors, was found guilty of the child's kidnapping, rape, and murder and slapped with double life sentences by the Western Cape High Court last month.